A Colorado man who allegedly phoned in a bomb threat to an Arizona sheriff's office was arrested Wednesday at his home in Trinidad, authorities said.
Jake Ruether, 29, faces several charges including making terrorist threats, false reporting, use of electronic device to terrify, and threatening.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Ruether, a former resident of the county seat, Prescott, called its dispatch center on July 26 and said, “There is a bomb in the building,” then hung up.
Because of the vague nature of the threat, the office said, operations at the Yavapai County jails in Prescott and Camp Verde, and the Chino Valley Police Department were curtailed or shut down for several hours while the threat was investigated.
The investigation into the origin of the phone call led deputies to Ruether, who allegedly had made bomb threats against jails, police departments and courthouses in Kansas, where he also has ties, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ruether also allegedly had threatened individuals and to shoot up schools, the office said in a news release.
Deputies and U.S. marshals arrested him after he attempted to flee and a brief scuffle, authorities said. He is being held in the Las Animas County Jail.