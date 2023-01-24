The Colorado lottery hit a benchmark in proceeds Tuesday of $4 billion dollars, just in time for the organization’s 40th anniversary of their first scratch ticket.
Since its establishment in 1983, the Colorado lottery has brought crucial funding to many of the state’s greatest assets – the great outdoors and public schools – through games such as Scratch, Mega Millions, Colorado Lotto+ Lucky for Life, Cash 5, and Pick 3.
Through multiple state-established trust funds, the 100% self-funded organization has worked to reinvest lottery proceeds throughout the state to “enhance protect, improve parks, trails, and open spaces in Colorado,” according to a press release from the organization.
In 1993, citizens of the state voted to establish the Great Outdoors Colorado trust fund as a means of investing in the future of Colorado outdoor recreation. Through this trust, the lottery funnels 50% of its proceeds to the GOCO trust, providing $73.1 million dollars last year.
The Lottery allocates 40% of proceeds to the Conservation Trust Fund, distributing funds throughout all 64 Colorado counties based on population. A total of $72.1 million was raised within the fund last year.
The remaining 10% of proceeds is given to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, hitting $16.6 million last year.
By the end of the fiscal year of 2022, the Colorado Lottery obtained a level 4 status; a level few other U.S. state lotteries have reached.
The organization states that conservation will continue to be a priority, and will continue “expanding hands-on support through events throughout the year.”