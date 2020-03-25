Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order beginning Thursday until April 11 in response to COVID-19.
The move by Polis orders Coloradans to stay at home, but there are some big loopholes:
Hospitals, medical practices, dentists, behavioral health providers
Open for emergencies, medically-necessary visits and similar functions, while most elective procedures are postponed.
Grocery stores, drug stores, hardware stores
They stay open, but are asked to keep people safely apart while shopping.
Pet supplies, vets
The order exempts most pet needs, with pet stores and veterinarians open.
Liquor and marijuana
Yes, and yes. They have been classified "essential businesses."
Restaurants and bars
Open for take-out only.
Delivery services
You will still get those Amazon orders.
Plumbers, electricians and other contractors
They will stay on the job.
Infrastructure, oil fields, gas stations
They fit into a wide exemption.
The news media
Stays on the job
Banks, lenders
Get to remain open
Courts, jails, prisons
The justice system remains open for some cases, but all that can be delayed are being delayed. If you have a case, check with the court or your attorney. While jails are looking to slim their inmate numbers, they remain open. It's business as usual at state prisons.
Child care centers
They stay open, but must follow state guidelines.
Defense contractors, IT companies, automotive shops
They stay open, mostly. Many have voluntarily sent some workers home.
Trucking, farming
They stay in the fields and on the road. Warehouses and distributors will stay at work too.
Manufacturing
Companies making medical supplies and other items deemed "critical" are among the exemptions. Call your employer to be sure.
Public safety
Cops, firefighter, two-truck drivers will be on the job.
Parks
Stay open under the order, but safe distances are required.
Food banks, shelters
Are exempt from the order.