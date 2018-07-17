DENVER • Sweeping reforms to Colorado’s troubled foster care program take effect in August, aimed at revamping a system whose kids graduate from high school at lower rates than those of homeless children.
Crafted with the help of foster parents and former foster kids who aged out of the system, the package of legislation is designed to increase stability for foster children, most of whom change schools at least once a year — to the detriment of their education.
Lawmakers say it’s one of the most comprehensive reform packages attempted in the nation. And while foster care problems are pervasive across the U.S., Colorado’s system is particularly challenged.
In 2017, fewer than 1-in-4 foster kids in Colorado graduated high school in four years, reports the state Department of Education. Homeless children graduate at a 56 percent rate, more than double that for foster kids.
Nationally, about half of foster kids graduate on time.
Instability is a key driver in foster children’s challenges, said Reggie Bicha, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services.
About 55 percent of Colorado’s 6,500 foster children changed schools at least once last year. A Denver Post investigation published this spring found that more than 1,500 foster kids “aged out” over the past five years — meaning they were emancipated without being adopted, reunified with a parent or set up with a legal guardian.
Without a support system as they transition to adulthood, the Post found, these kids often wind up unemployed, homeless or in jail.
“Too many kids are set up to age out of the system,” Bicha said. And “once you’re out, you’re always out,” he said, as those who find independence too challenging can’t go back for help.
One law taking effect in August will change that, allowing 18- to 21 year-olds to re-enter care after they have been emancipated. Another funds a 2015 federal law to transport students so they can stay in the same school, even if they move to a new district. It requires school districts and child welfare departments to work out the logistics.
Another bill enables foster parents to obtain medical and educational information for their foster child — records they can’t obtain today.
“Imagine providing foster care to a 10-year-old but being told you can’t get educational records or can’t get medical records,” Bicha said.
The administration, meanwhile, has an ambitious goal to recruit enough foster parents to close a projected shortfall of 1,200 caretakers over the next five years. Prospective foster parents and others who want to help can learn more at co4kids.org.