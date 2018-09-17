Colorado so far does not have a seat at the table for a politically fraught Sept. 25 meeting between U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a bipartisan group of 24 state attorneys general to discuss consumer-protection and antitrust complaints against social media companies.
Sessions first invited just Republican attorneys general to the meeting, which will include a Justice Department antitrust division representative, but Thursday expanded the invite list to include Democratic AG’s from states such as California.
As of early Monday, Colorado still was not on the list.
“Our office has not received any information regarding this meeting,” Jacqlin McKinnon, spokeswoman for Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, told Colorado Politics.
McKinnon did not say if this is an issue of concern for Coffman, a Republican.
Democratic attorney general candidate Phil Weiser, who hopes to replace Coffman after the Nov. 6 general election, said in an interview Friday that it’s unfortunate Coffman won’t be at the Sept. 25 meeting, which apparently was triggered by President Donald Trump.
“It concerns me that (the meeting originally) was a politicization of law enforcement by only inviting Republican AG’s,” said Weiser, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Obama administration Justice Department who focused on antitrust issues.
“That’s completely wrong,” added Weiser, who’s also the former dean of the University of Colorado Law School. “I’m glad that they’re backing off from that, but it begs the question, what’s their criteria for who they’re inviting? Colorado is one of the top technology hubs in the United States.”
Trump last month, ahead of congressional hearing with tech-industry executives from Twitter and Facebook, complained that social media companies are biased against conservative and Republican viewpoints.
“Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media.
In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent.
Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out,” Trump tweeted on Aug. 28.