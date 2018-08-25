Comments from leaders in Colorado about the passing of McCain:
“John McCain dedicated his life to serving this country. We (and the world) lost an incredible leader. He could never have imagined how much he’ll be missed.” — Gov. John Hickenlooper (via Twitter)
“Jaime and I are praying for Cindy and the entire McCain family. John was a patriot and hero, and I’ll miss his leadership in the Senate.” — U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado (via Twitter)
“Susan and I extend our deepest condolences to the McCain family. We also express our gratitude to Senator McCain for his never-ending kindness to our daughters when they visited Washington. His example tells us that we need not accept dysfunctional politics and empty partisanship as inevitable. His absence will require much more of the rest of us.” — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
“John McCain will be truly missed. He served his country well. My prayers are with his family at this time.” — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs
“Senator John McCain was a man who, throughout his life, showed us the meaning of duty, bravery and integrity. I honor him for his decades of service to our country and send my deepest condolences to his family. Rest In Peace.” — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver (via Twitter)
“My deepest sympathy is with the McCain family this evening. The Senator was an extraordinary leader, a war hero and a great public servant. His legacy and service to our Nation won’t be forgotten.” — U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora (via Twitter)
“I’m thankful for Senator McCain’s many decades of service to our nation and my prayers go out to his family tonight.” — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor (via Twitter)
“I’m saddened to hear about the loss of Senator John McCain. He was a warrior, patriotic and a true hero! What a validated and respected leader of our nation. We will miss his courageous leadership.” — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (via Twitter)
“It was John McCain’s first term in the U.S. House. President Reagan called for the deployment of troops to Lebanon. Congress passed the resolution of approval by a huge majority including the votes of almost all of the anti-war Congressmen. Only a small handful of Vietnam veterans opposed the measure. McCain thought we should insist on a clear mission and a way to protect our troops before committing them to a combat area. It is a lesson we could have learned in Vietnam, Iraq and Somalia. The fact that the resolution was hugely popular didn’t deter him from voting no. He voted his conscience regardless of how popular the vote might be. It set a pattern for John’s service in the coming decades. During the Clinton Administration, new policies were proposed that would endanger Colorado’s water rights. McCain joined us in fighting to protect Colorado water rights, even though Arizona might benefit from our loss. He was motivated by what he thought was good policy for the country – not what might aid him. In numerous negotiations with John over controversial legislation, he never asked for a quid pro quo. With him the discussion was about what was good legislation – not about what might benefit him. McCain’s devotion to our country in combat was matched by his devotion to America in the U. S. Senate. His father and grandfather were both four star Admirals in the Navy. They would be proud of his heroism in combat. We can be proud of the standard he set for integrity for those who would serve our nation in Congress.” — Former U.S. Sen. and University of Colorado President Hank Brown