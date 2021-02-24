Colorado allowed to-go alcoholic beverages during the pandemic and now the state is one step closer to keeping take-out drinks around permanently.
Lawmakers introduced a bill Feb. 16 that would allow to-go alcoholic beverages indefinitely.
"What we've seen is that this is a tremendous lifeline for restaurants after COVID sent them reeling," said Republican Rep. Colin Larson, a sponsor of the bill from Jefferson County.
Larson said the shift to permitting to-go drinks is not only supported by restaurants, but is popular with customers too.
"If we extend permanently it can be a business plan for restaurants going forward and provide them certainty," Larson said.
Critics of the bill include liquor stores that fear more competition in alcohol sales, Larson said.
Gov. Jared Polis ordered the authorization of take out alcohol at restaurants last March as the state ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms amid the pandemic. A yearlong authorization of the practice came from state lawmakers last summer as part of COVID relief legislation.
Busainesses offering the to-go beverages must be licensed to sell alcohol on-site and keep records of their sales off the premises.
The current allowance on to-go drinks, set to run out on July 1, dictates the drinks be sold in securely closed containers, and if alcohol deliver workers must be 21 age or older. The measure doesn't repeal Colorado restrictions on public consumption of alcohol, including open container rules.
The bill will will need to pass hearings by business and budget panels before heading to floor votes.