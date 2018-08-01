Republican state Rep. Tim Leonard of Evergreen, who a month ago told a judge he’s too busy as a lawmaker to get another job that could help him pay his child-support obligations, is dropping his bid for re-election to the District 25 seat.
A Jefferson County GOP vacancy committee, led by District 25 Chair John Newkirk will be tasked with picking a replacement. That candidate will face Democrat Lisa Cutter in November.
Leonard was first appointed to the seat in January 2016 to fill a vacancy when then-Rep. Jon Keyser decided to run for U.S. Senate. Leonard was elected to a full term that November.
Leonard told Jefferson County Judge Diego Hunt at a July 3 hearing that his “full-time” work as a lawmaker prevented him from earning enough money to pay $2,500 a month in court-ordered family support that was set when he was a commercial real estate broker, and he sought to have the amount reduced. Leonard was divorced several years ago.
Hunt told Leonard his decision to become a lawmaker, from the financial perspective, was a “voluntary reduction in income,” and ruled that Leonard is not precluded from making another career decision to help cover his obligations.
Leonard is current on his obligations, according to court records. Leonard and his ex-wife have six children. Three of them are now adults; the other three live with his ex-wife.
In his statement to the Complete Colorado website, Leonard said that “I cannot be a citizen legislator and abide by the court’s ruling. I’ve got to do one or the other.”