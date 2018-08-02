Aug. 2
Officer Cem Duzel, a five-year veteran, was in critical condition Thursday after a shootout east of the Olympic Training Center.
July 22
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Juhl, 36, was hit in the side by a pellet or shrapnel during a shootout July 22 with William Bacorn, 18, who was killed. Bacorn was suspected of killing a person while robbing a marijuana grow.
June 14
A citizen flagged down two Denver bicycle patrol officers June 13 to report a 7-Eleven robbery at Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. One officer fired shots at the robbery suspect, who shot back, Police Chief Robert White told The Denver Post. An officer was shot in the leg and hospitalized but later released.
May 20
Cripple Creek Police Officer Heike Karr shot a man in the leg when he had her in a chokehold. An investigation found Karr acted reasonably.
April 5
A Colorado Springs murder suspect is believed to have fired a gun at law enforcement in Costilla County. Deputies were trying to confirm the wanted man's identity when his car started leaving. When they followed it, a passenger fired one shot at pursuing officers, Undersheriff Ricky Rodriguez said.
Feb. 5
Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed Feb. 5 while trying to arrest suspected car thief Manuel Zetina, who also was killed. Two other deputies and a police officer were wounded in the incident: Sgt. Jake Abendshan, Police Officer Marcus Yanez and Deputy Scott Stone.
Jan. 24
Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, was shot to death Jan. 24 while investigating an assault in a residential area north of Denver.
Dec. 31, 2017
Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was fatally shot and four other officers wounded Dec. 31 in an ambush in Highlands Ranch by a man with a history of mental health problems.