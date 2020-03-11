The Colorado State Department of Labor released a statement on paid sick leave for Coloradans amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rules, which will be in place for 30-days, unless extended, require employers of certain industries to give their employees four paid sick days to account for the four-day period necessary for testing individuals believed to have COVID-19.

The selected industries include leisure and hospitality, food services, child care, education, including transportation, food service, and related work at educational establishments. Home health, if working with elderly, disabled, ill, or otherwise high-risk individuals, as well as nursing homes and community living facilities.

The wages will be given at a daily rate, regardless of the individuals' pay period, and are determined by the person's average daily pay for the past month.

The new rules do not require employers to include paid sick leave if the employee is found to have the virus, which requires a 14-day quarantine period at home.

In addition to declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Jared Polis called on the private sector of Colorado to voluntarily give paid leave to employees.

"People want to do right by their fellow Coloradans and stay home when they are ill," he said. "But they shouldn’t be forced between doing what’s best for our community or missing rent."