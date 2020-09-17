A traffic stop led the Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office to a massive trove of illegal drugs during a bust in late August that led to a string of other drug trafficking investigations in Weld County, officials said.
Deputy Brian Fortin and his dog partner Loki were called to help a state trooper during a traffic stop Aug. 30 around 8:45 a.m. about eight miles south of Kersey, where two men stopped in a pickup truck were suspected of trafficking narcotics.
When Fortin arrived with Loki, a dog trained in narcotics detection, the animal alerted the officers that drugs were in the pickup. The officers searched the vehicle and found 88 pounds of methamphetamine worth $528,000 on the street at $6,000 a pound.
Some of the drugs were stashed in a suitcase in the backseat of the truck, while most of the drugs were crammed into the truck's spare tire.
The two men in the truck, Arturo Mercado, 78, and Jesus Arturo Gonzalez, 27, were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution.
The traffic stop sparked a major drug investigation throughout Weld County. Several days after the traffic stop, law enforcement seized 5,000 fentanyl pills, 100 pounds of meth, a pound of cocaine, weapons, and $250,000 in cash during searches in Greeley, Evans and Garden City.