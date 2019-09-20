Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser have added Colorado to a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s new limit on states’ power to regulate vehicle emissions.
The Trump administration on Wednesday revoked California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than federal rules, a move Trump said would result in cheaper, safer vehicles.
“Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” the president tweeted.
California, Colorado, other states and local governments across the nation are suing to get the regulation reversed, arguing that states have a long-established right to set environmental standards.
“... The federal government is failing to respect states’ authority to protect the public health and environment when it comes to setting emissions standards from cars and trucks,” said Weiser, a first-term Democrat.
Trump’s move could affect Colorado’s new emission standards. The state Air Quality Control Commission adopted a proposal in August to launch a “zero emission vehicle” program that would mandate an increase in statewide sales of electric vehicles by 2023.
Air quality has been a priority for Polis, who asked the Environmental Protection Agency to lower Colorado’s air rating from “moderate” to “serious.” It’s also been a priority for Denver, which has launched programs encouraging alternatives to driving.
“We won’t let Washington, D.C., bureaucrats and lawyers interfere with our plans to reduce smog and improve our health in Colorado,” said Polis, a former congressman. “Rather than infringing upon states’ rights, the Trump administration should be working with us on solutions to an issue that has a long history of bipartisan consensus and industry support.”
The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association supports Trump’s rule. Its CEO, Tim Jackson, said California’s standards create “a complicated, contradictory system that ultimately costs consumers.”
“The California emissions standards reflect famously bad air quality in cities like Long Beach and Los Angeles, not conditions in Colorado,” he said. “The California standards don’t take into consideration Colorado’s unique driving conditions, with mountainous terrain, challenging weather and long distances between communities.”
Denver-Aurora ranked 12th worst in the country for ozone pollution in an April study by the American Lung Association. But Front Range air quality improved this summer, with 30 Ozone Action Alert Days between May 31 and Aug. 31, compared with 52 in that period last year.
“Consumers, industry and the states are working together on common sense solutions to reduce smog,” Polis said.