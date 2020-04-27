Colorado will join California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon in a pact among Western state governors who will work together to fight coronavirus with decisions based on science, not politics, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' office announced Monday.
Coloradans "have important information to share with and to gain from other states," Polis said in a press release.
"There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure, so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also announced Monday that his state would join the pact. The pact, recently formed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, will entail governors working together with a joint vision for gradually modifying their states' stay-at-home orders and fighting the virus. All governors participating in the pact are Democrats.
Governors entering the pact agree that residents' health comes first; health outcomes and science, not politics, will guide decisions; and states will only be effective at battling the virus by working together.
Goals of the pact include protecting vulnerable populations; ensuring capacity to care for those with the virus; mitigating nondirect coronavirus health impacts with an eye toward disadvantaged populations; and protecting the general public by ensuring any lifting of restrictions is accompanied by a system for testing, tracking and isolating.
All states in the pact are currently under stay at home orders except for Colorado, though some states' orders — Nevada and Washington — are set to expire in days, unless extended. Others' — California and Nevada — do not yet have a set end date.