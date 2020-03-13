Colorado issues order limiting visits to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities to protect elderly

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state and in Colorado Springs will be prohibiting friends and family members from visiting residents for social reasons to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among residents at highest risk.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment executive director signed an order Thursday stating that nursing homes and other senior health care facilities must screen all visitors and only admit those who have essential business. The order does not say when the restrictions will be lifted.
Under the order, family members and friends who have end of life business or are visiting to provide necessary care will be permitted to enter health care facilities, but all social visits will be prohibited, said Doug Farmer, president and CEO of Colorado Health Care Association and Center for Assisted Living. The trade association has been helping to educate nursing homes and other facilities on the new rule and other official guidance for keeping residents safe.
Those who are 80 and older have been inordinately affected by the virus and the restriction is intended to help protect them, he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said seniors and those with ongoing health problems such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk of contracting and possibly dying of the virus.
“(The order is) really aimed at preventing the virus from coming in the doors to begin with,” he said.
The order requires visitors to nursing homes to be screened to determine their travel history and if they have symptoms associated with coronavirus, including a fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, according to the state’s form.
While visitors are in nursing homes they will be asked to limit their movement, the number of surfaces they touch and physical contact with the resident, according to the public health order.
Friends and family members who wish to communicate with residents, but are not allowed to visit, should be provided phone numbers or a way to video chat with a resident, according to the order.
The health department can impose a fine of $1,000 and up to a year in jail for failing to comply with the order, the document states.
The state health department did not immediately return a request for comment about the order.
But days before the order came out, nursing homes and other facilities started getting recommendations about how to protect residents and screen visitors, Farmer said.
So far, feedback from family and friends to facilities about the new rule has been positive, Farmer said.
“The vast, vast majority of family members they have talked to are understanding about what they are trying to achieve,” he said.
Senior serving nonprofits
Colorado Springs nonprofits serving seniors and other vulnerable populations are also doing what they can to protect the elderly while staying open.
Silver Key Senior Services, a nonprofit that provides group lunches, Meals on Wheels and other support for seniors, is canceling its yoga classes, bingo and other social activities at its facility on Murray Boulevard, but maintaining most of other services and stepping up precautions such as hand washing and cleaning, said president and CEO Jason DeaBueno.
Silver Key is serving its Connections Café lunches throughout the community and residents who don't feel comfortable eating in a group setting can opt for a to-go meal, DeaBueno said. The community lunches Silver Key serves at the Villas at Southgate will be provided exclusively as to-go meals, he said.
"At this point we are doing our best to keep our services going as much as possible," he said.
If clients receiving Meals on Wheels are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, Silver Key is asking them not to meet delivery personnel and instead request that meals be left on their doorsteps, DeaBueno said. Delivery drivers will also maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and clients, according to a news release.
Silver Key also will be offering delivery to seniors who do not feel comfortable leaving their homes, he said.
Clients in need of food from Silver Key's pantry are asked to pick up their items during their scheduled times, according to a news release.
Some Silver Key volunteers are taking a break because they are high-risk of the virus and so the nonprofit is in need of additional healthy residents who can fill in and the nonprofit plans to continue holding orientations for those who are interested.
The YMCA’s Colorado Springs Senior Center intends to stay open because that is what clients have requested and so it is ramping up its focus on cleaning, said Theresa McDonough, a spokesman for the nonprofit.
All of the center’s exercise equipment is wiped down before and after it’s used to help protect visitors, she said.
“We can definitely do and continue to do our due diligence on cleanliness,” she said.
If a person infected with coronavirus visited the center, the center would close and a third party would be hired to clean the building, she said.
Homeless Care
Springs Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that houses hundreds of homeless residents, is planning to stay open during the outbreak. It is providing hand sanitizer at every building entrance on its campus, said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.
"We are ramping up prevention as best as we can," he said.
The mission cleans shared spaces three times a day and is encouraging homeless clients to sleep head-to-foot in its shelters to increase the space between residents, he said.
The nonprofit does not have a clinic on its campus for homeless residents, but Peak Vista Community Health Centers does provide mobile services to clients, he said.
Overall, clients seem calm about the virus, he said.
"Many of them face bigger battles every day. They have seen viruses come and viruses go," he said.