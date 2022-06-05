Regina English, Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-337-8427
Campaign email address: regina4costaterep@gmail.com
Website: reginaenglish.org
Mailing address: P.O. Box 2262 Colorado Springs, CO 80901
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Education. We know there is a lack of funding and education. We need to make sure we are setting our students up for success, that they have everything they need to be successful with equity present in policy.
Addressing affordable housing. I'm going to be a strong, consistent voice, bringing the community to the conversation from the start, because it is not fair when our communities are infiltrated or gentrified and being pushed out.
Public safety is working with law enforcement, holding them accountable, making sure there would be transparency and holding the community accountable, too, on their part. We have to work together to make sure we are keeping each other safe and creating those safe and respected spaces for each other.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
Life experience has prepared me for office. I am currently treasurer of the Harrison School District 2 Board of Education and served in the past as its vice president. My experience creating policy and responsible funding allocation of our district budget has prepared me for this seat because I understand the responsibilities. We can only get change through creating effective legislation and responsible allocation of the state budget. I am, in my particular race, the only candidate who does actually bring that professional experience to the seat.
Mischa Smith, Democratic candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-213-0073
Campaign email address: Mischa.Smith@Mischaforcolorado.com
Website: mischaforcolorado.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 15382 Colorado Springs, CO 80910
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
My biggest priority is ensuring our students and teachers are getting support during and after the pandemic. Our public schools are under attack by extremists and face lower enrollment, increased mental health issues, staff shortages and challenges getting students caught up.
We must prioritize investment in affordable housing as our economy and population grow.
Lack of mental health care, lack of support for people struggling with addiction and rising cost of living can all lead to homelessness. Two-thirds of Coloradans report their mental health needs are not being met and our biggest providers of mental health services are our jails. I will prioritize expanding access to mental health care for the community and making resources more accessible for our students, veterans and community members experiencing homelessness.
2. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have witnessed firsthand some of the greatest issues my district faces from my time running a small business, serving as an educator in mental health and working in long-term Medicaid support. For the past decade I have worked on campaigns to elect strong representation for Colorado and communities across the country. I have spent my career implementing ways to improve people's lives right here in this community and for us all. I plan to use those experiences and the concerns of people in my community to inform my decisions in the Legislature and be an advocate for my district.