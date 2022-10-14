McCluskie, Julie
Party: Democrat
Phone number: office, 303-866-2952; cell, 970-977-0021
Email: McCluskieforCO@gmail.com
Website: https://mccluskieforco.com
Mailing address: unavailable
Education: unavailable
This candidate did not respond to The Gazette's request for information by press time.
McCluskie lists on her website these as accomplishments in the 2022 legislative session: passing a statewide Reinsurance Program, which reduced health insurance premiums on the individual marketplace more than 35% on the Western Slope; numerous education bills including a renewal of the READ Act, modernizing the school finance formula to drive more funding to schools with at-risk students, establishing statewide concurrent enrollment access and the creation of a new higher-education funding formula; significant investments in wildfire mitigation, response and suppression along with funding for watershed restoration for those areas hardest-hit by wildfires; a referred 2020 nicotine tax ballot measure that will provide new funding for rural schools, the state education fund, and ultimately bring universal preschool to every 4-year-old in the state.
She says she's passionate about public education, having worked for the Summit School District and as director of communications for former Lt. Gov. Joseph Garcia.
Buckley, David
Party: Republican
Phone number: 720-878-8145
Email: david@buckleyforhouse.com
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1757, Kremmling, CO 80459
Education: bachelor's degree from Regis University in 2000
This candidate did not respond to The Gazette's request for information by press time.
On his website, Buckley says he wants to work to strengthen the economy by creating affordability in rural Colorado, support business, having fewer governmental regulations by supporting lower consumer prices, and reducing taxes.
He wants to build safe communities by cracking down on drug distribution and use, supporting law enforcement, blocking illegal immigration, and prosecuting criminals.
Buckley would create stronger educator recruitment systems, advocate for teaching the fundamentals, and call for parent collaboration in education.
He lists agricultural advocacy as another priority, preserving water and land resources, protecting property rights, preserving wildlife habitats by supporting hunting and fishing industries, and promoting responsible forest-land management.