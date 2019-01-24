Republicans are setting up three gun bills that Democrats are expected to shoot down during a hearing Thursday in Colorado's House of Representatives.
The bills are being heard by the House Committee on State, Veterans, and Military Affairs.
The first measure, House Bill 1049, would allow most people with concealed-carry permits to carry a weapon on public school grounds.
The second, House Bill 1021, would repeal a 2013 state ban on ammunition magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds.
And the third, House Bill 1022, would allow business owners, managers and employees to use deadly force against intruders in their businesses.
The concealed-carry bill is once again being proposed by Minority Leader Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, who in the past has recalled attending school in Littleton at age 15 when the Columbine High School shooting took place in 1999. He has said that massacre could have been prevented if the law hadn’t prevented teachers from protecting their students.
Many, including relatives of some of the Columbine victims, have rebuffed Neville’s remarks, however.
The magazine bill is being proposed by Rep. Stephen Humphrey, R-Eaton, and Rep. Lori Saine, R-Dacono.
Humphrey sits on the House committee before which he will present the bill. And Saine is is no stranger to controversy regarding guns or public comments.
Most recently Saine was thrust into the public spotlight Friday where she claimed on the House floor that blacks and white Republicans were lynched in “nearly equal” numbers after Reconstruction. The remarks were quickly condemned across the state.
And in late 2017 Saine carried a loaded 9 mm handgun into Denver International Airport. She told TSA agents she had forgotten the weapon was in her purse. Saine was arrested, but the district attorney who investigated the case determined charging her with a crime was not appropriate.
The deadly-force bill will be presented by Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs, a former police officer.
This story will be updated.