Red light camera programs would have been at the mercy of Coloradans under a bill that died Wednesday in a state House committee.
The controversial red light camera programs, and efforts to ban or diminish them, are virtually an annual practice at this point. House Bill 1099, proposed by Reps. Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, and Steve Humphrey, R-Eaton, would have referred red light programs across the state to individual referendums in order to be maintained. And any government seeking to begin such a program would have to hold a vote on the matter.
A similar proposal, which would have banned the cameras outright, made it through the House and Senate and to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk, only to be vetoed.
This year’s bill didn’t make it past the House Committee on Transportation and Local Government. It was voted down 8-3 with Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, joining Democrats who opposed the measure.
“Now is not the time to restrict traffic safety measures. It’s a time to invest in them,” said Colorado Springs Police Cmdr. Adrian Vasquez, who testified against the bill. “The data show (red light cameras) work.”
The bill’s demise was good news for Vasquez and the Colorado Springs Police Department, which last fall installed red light cameras at four intersections in hopes of reducing fatal crashes, which peaked at 48 in the city last year, and easing the burden on officers.
“Our officers are clearing calls and going to the next call to the point where most of our officers aren’t getting time to eat a meal on their shift,” Vasquez said.
the city could get six more cameras this year.
While former Police Chief Pete Carey stressed that the red light camera program is cost-neutral and saves lives, the department still has received significant pushback. Some claim that previous local programs didn't work; others say the cameras are a money grab by the department.
The bill’s proponents cited familiar arguments.
Aurora voters recently decided to eliminate their city’s red light cameras, Melton noted.
“It really came down to an issue of: Is this increasing public safety, or is this just increasing revenue?” he said.
Some cities pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from the cameras, Melton said. Denver recently took in nearly $3 million, and Aurora’s revenue was about $1 million before the program was eliminated, he said.
In addition, accidents don’t necessarily decrease after cameras are installed, Melton said. Rear-end accidents often become more frequent.
“That can be just as dangerous when you’re talking about whiplash and injuries to your spinal cord,” he said.
Not so, said Denver Police Lt. Robert Rock. Rear-end crashes might increase, but those are far less dangerous than broadside collisions. Red light cameras are integral to reduce more serious crashes, he said.
“Vehicles are not designed to provide as much protection on the side,” Rock said.
John Henry, of Drive Smart Colorado, said the cameras are an invaluable tool that free officers’ time and make roads safer.
“The camera does not assess what a motorist is transporting, does not assess whether the driver is licensed,” Henry said, but they're effective at dangerous intersections.
In explaining their opposition, Democratic Reps. Rochelle Galindo of Greeley and Edie Hooton of Boulder said cities and counties should control their red- light camera programs.
Vasquez also told the committee that no single tool can prevent crashes or fatalities, but the cameras can help.