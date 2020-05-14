Communities throughout Colorado will observe a moment of remembrance Friday for the hundreds of Coloradans who have died of the coronavirus, a statement from Gov. Jared Polis' office said Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,062 people in Colorado had died of the disease, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Environment. More than 20,400 more have tested positive for COVID-19, the data show.

“Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances, and wakes,” Polis said in the statement. “This is a challenging moment for many of our friends and neighbors and to those Coloradans who are struggling: you are not alone and we are all in this together."

At 7 p.m. Friday, Coloradans can participate by wearing face masks or face coverings for a minute of silence, the governor's statement said. People were also encouraged to share photos on social media to spread awareness of the event.

The State Capitol, police and fire departments, city buildings and other organizations will also turn their lights red Friday evening in honor of those who died, the statement said. Nearly 100 communities across the state will be participating, including Colorado Springs.

The north and south sides of the Pioneers Museum's clock tower in downtown Colorado Springs will be lit in red for the coronavirus remembrance, with the east and west sides in blue light to honor health care workers and first responders, the city said.

Friday is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will observe by lowering flags to half-staff. In Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department will hold a procession through the Air Force Academy, and the honor guard will lay flowers on the graves of local fallen officers, a city spokeswoman said.

