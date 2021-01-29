Colorado's drivers' licenses are getting revamped and Coloradans get to be a part of choosing the design, a state news release announced.
The contest voting, which started five days ago, will decide which picture will cover Colorado's new drivers' licenses. Voting is open through Feb. 5 for Coloradans to choose the front and back design from six finalists.
Nearly 400 art entries were submitted by more than 100 Coloradans for the contest in a chance to win a $500 grant from the Colorado Creative Industries, a division of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which collaborated with the Department of Motor Vehicles to help promote the contest.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Department of Motor Vehicles will unveil the chosen design after the votes have been counted.
Visit http://dmv.colorado.gov/iconic-colorado to vote on a design.