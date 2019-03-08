A backcountry guide leading a group of skiers near Jones Pass died in one of the more than 30 avalanches reported in Colorado's high country on Thursday.
Powder Addiction employee Hans Berg, 48, was killed in an area where the avalanche risk was high Thursday and Friday and was under an avalanche warning until Saturday morning.
"This is scary stuff. Avalanches are running bigger than many (of) us have seen in our careers," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted on Instagram.
The warning also applied to Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and Steamboat and the Flat Tops.
"This is not the time to try to outsmart Mother Nature," CAIC posted.
The warning advised people to avoid traveling in, near and below all avalanche terrain.
There have been an unprecedented 226 reported avalanches — natural and triggered by blasting to reduce the danger — in the past week, CAIC said.
Thursday was the first time that four backcountry zones — Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen and Gunnison — were rated as extreme danger since the avalanche center began its 10-zone forecast 12 years ago.
CAIC classified the slide that killed Berg as a 4 on scale of 5 for its size, width and destructive force. Slides of similar size and power were reported Thursday near Copper, Leadville, the West Elks and near Twin Lakes.
One ruptured a gas line near Copper Mountain that shut down Interstate 70 between Frisco and Copper, and another buried the interstate over Vail Pass.
Powder Addiction said in a Facebook post that the slide was triggered by two nonguided skiers who were on a dangerous slope above its guided group.
"The Powder Addiction group was skiing in accordance with standard operation procedures in a well-known and frequently skied area," the Facebook post says. "The Powder Addiction family is distraught by Hans' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hans' family and friends during this heartbreaking time."
Berg's death is the second avalanche fatality in Colorado this week and the seventh this year. Scott Spencer, 53, was killed in a slide Sunday near Telluride.
CAIC downgraded the risk in the areas under the avalanche warning to high Friday morning. U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass remained closed, as did the nearby ski resort Arapahoe Basin.
Upper elevation areas of Breckenridge, Keystone and other I-70 resorts were inaccessible much of Thursday as ski patrol blasted slopes to mitigate avalanche danger.
An inbounds avalanche was confirmed at Breckenridge Ski Resort about 12:30 p.m. Friday on an expert-rated trail off the Imperial Express SuperChair, the Vail Daily reported. Spokeswoman Sara Lococo said no guests are believed to have been injured.
U.S. 550 over Red Mountain Pass remained closed. No travel has been allowed on the treacherous, winding San Juan Mountains highway after massive avalanches dumped 30-plus feet of snow, trees and debris on the roadway.
U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass and Colorado 91 on Fremont Pass reopened Friday.
The National Weather Service in Boulder said heavy snow was moving into the central and northern mountains Friday afternoon. "Expect slow travel, with whiteout conditions possible at times, along the I-70 stretch from Glenwood Springs to Vail Pass to Georgetown," the weather service said.
Most of Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry, though a series of slow-moving, southerly storms could deliver more snow to Colorado beginning Monday and continuing into Friday.
Despite the danger to mountain drivers and backcountry travelers, the almost non-stop snowfall since the start of March has boosted Colorado's snowpack to 129 percent above average for the water year, according to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Since March 1, the number of inches of water equal to the amount of snow that has fallen has skyrocketed from just above 14 inches to more than 17. That puts the 2019 water year as the fifth largest since 1987 and on track to reach or exceed its peak before the spring snowmelt.
The southwest corner of the state has particularly benefited from recent precipitation. The region was at 138 percent of its median Friday and 231 percent of last year's snowpack as of March 1. The Arkansas basin, where encompasses Pikes Peak and Colorado Springs, was at 136 percent of its median and 192 percent of last year's average.
No part of the state is considered to be in exceptional drought, and less than 1 percent is rated as in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just over half of Colorado is in moderate or severe drought, and another 31 percent is abnormally dry.