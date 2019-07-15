A highly traveled highway that connects Boulder and Denver isn't expected to reopen until "at least Tuesday," Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Monday.
A large crack appeared overnight Friday on U.S. 36 near Wadsworth Parkway in Broomfield. The crack impacts a 200-foot stretch of the road that was most likely caused by moist soil under the road, officials said in a news release. Crews later found a "void" in the road base between 150 and 200 feet long and 10 feet wide.
"We are looking at a pretty large slope failure on US 36," the department's chief engineer, Joshua Laipply, said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon, 9News reports.
Eastbound lanes will be closed to traffic Monday because the damage has gotten worse, requiring the road to be completely rebuilt, crews said.
The transportation department is working on an interim traffic route for eastbound travelers. Crews are working to open two lanes that will shift to the westbound side of the highway, allowing for travel in each direction.
Alternate routes are encouraged during the construction. Some routes include taking the Northwest Parkway (toll road) to Interstate 25 and Colorado 93 to Colorado 58, connecting to Interstate 70. Read more on alternate routes.
Also on Friday, Colorado 325 in Rifle had to be shut down after a sinkhole destroyed part of the highway. The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Grass Valley Road. The bank failure stretched 200 feet long and 8 feet wide.
Click here for the transportation department's map for current road conditions.