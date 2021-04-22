Colorado health officials described Thursday their extensive efforts to get vaccines to the state's minority and underserved communities. But they acknowledge that despite those efforts, Latino residents are still vaccinated at a much lower rate than their white neighbors.
Colorado's Hispanic residents make up roughly 22% of the state's population, but they represent only 8.6% of those immunized, Brandy Emily, the deputy director of the immunization branch at the Department of Public Health and Environment, said at a press conference Thursday morning. White people, meanwhile make up more than 68% of the population and have received nearly 71% of the doses.
"We are clearly aware that we're falling behind in our Hispanic communities," Emily said. "We have partnered with lots of community organizations and partners in the Latinx communities who have plans to reach their communities. We continue to do the work, we know that we have an uphill road to (climb), but we're committed to doing the work."
There has been success elsewhere: the state's targeted census tracks that have high minority and poverty rates. Fifteen percent of the state's vaccine allocation is set aside for its equity distribution effort. Emily said that push includes pop-up clinics, buses and vans turned into mobile vaccine sites, partnering with community-based organizations and federally qualified health centers, and pushing education to combat hesitancy.
There have been 660 of those pop-up clinics, which have distributed more than 266,000 doses. Eight recurring sites — where doses are available regularly once or twice a week — have doled out another more than 11,600 doses.
Maisha Fields, the community outreach lead for the state's Vaccine Equity Outreach Team, said the effort was "meant to make sure that people of color are not put at the back of the line, that they don't have to wait, that there was intentional outreach to their communities and to trusted leaders" who can bolster vaccine confidence.
Even still, the disparity within the Hispanic community's vaccination rate remains stark, as it has been since the early months of distribution. Fields and Emily said employment limitations, like scheduling and taking time off for a dose, likely play a factor. That's where the mobile clinics come into play, Emily said: Doses can be brought straight to work sites, eliminating the need to find the time.
Fields said that technology and cellphones have both been a barrier to the Hispanic community's access to the vaccine, as have language barriers. The expansion of walk-in appointments and mobile clinics will "be critical" to improving vaccination rates and access for the Hispanic community.
"We've been aggressively working to develop partnerships with organizations who are lead by people of color, who speak the same language, who are trusted," she said.
Emily and Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, said there may be a few other reasons for the disparity, beyond access constraints. The state started its vaccination push with health care workers, and teachers followed shortly after. Emily said those are fields filled largely with white people, which broadened the gap.
But even setting aside biases built into industries, the state has still struggled to vaccinate its Hispanic residents. A Gazette analysis in February, which looked at vaccination rates among older residents in the metro area, found older white residents were consistently twice as likely to have been vaccinated as Hispanic Coloradans in the same age group.
On Thursday, France told reporters that the vaccination rate with the Latinx community was low. But he said that the age breakdown within the Hispanic community may play some role: One of the state's early priority vaccination groups were residents who were 70 and older. Though Hispanics make up 22% of Colorado's residents, France said, they're only 10% of the 70-and-up population.
"As we expand vaccination in all ages, we'll be naturally getting more Latinx vaccinated as well," he said. "The number is a little skewed, but it still represents the fact that we could be doing better."