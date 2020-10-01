From traveling, to visits to the doctor, to grocery shopping, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Coloradans go about their day-to-day lives.
Now, as October begins, the virus is threatening to alter one of the most treasured fall traditions: celebrating Halloween.
But Coloradans can still enjoy the holiday while minimizing the risk of catching — or spreading — the virus, according to a Thursday press release from the state health department.
Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, social-distancing and sanitary practices should remain the order of the day, according to the release.
“Coloradans should wear masks that fully cover their nose and mouth, wash hands frequently, and maintain six feet of distance from people outside their household,” the health department advises.
The department asks that anyone who has recently tested positive for coronavirus, has been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or is generally feeling unwell refrain from participating in any in-person activities, including trick-or-treating or Halloween parties. People with compromised immune systems should also consider avoiding contact with revelers or trick-or-treaters, the press release warns.
The department asks Coloradans to use their best judgment when planning Halloween parties. Smaller groups are preferable to larger groups, and outdoor parties are considered safer than indoor gatherings.
Since traditional trick-or-treating generally involves multiple close-range interactions, the department encourages residents to be creative when handing out candy. Some suggestions are:
- Leaving individually wrapped treats at the end of the driveway.
- Using a cardboard tube or plastic pipe to administer candy from a safe distance.
- Arranging a scavenger hunt so kids can enjoy outdoor play while maintaining a semblance of social distancing.
The health department also asks that trick-or-treaters visit homes only in their own neighborhood, stay with adults at all times, and wear a protective face covering under their Halloween masks.
For a full list of Halloween safety tips, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/halloween-tips-and-tricks.