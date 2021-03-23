The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has updated its public health order to make it easier for Coloradans to visit loved ones in residential care facilities such as nursing homes.
The order follows a recent update from the Centers for Medicaid Service, according to a Tuesday news release from state officials.
“The visitation guidance allows for increased and more meaningful visitation for residents who have been vaccinated,” the state health department said in the release.
The revised order provides updated guidance on indoor and outdoor visitation, visitor testing and vaccination, and guidance for visits to nursing home residents during an outbreak.
Under the revised guidelines, a resident who is fully vaccinated can have close contact – including touch – with a visitor while wearing a well-fitted face covering, the release stated. Residents and visitors will be required to wash their hands before and after the visit.
The health agency recommended that visitations remain limited for:
- Unvaccinated residents in counties with a greater than 10% positivity rate if fewer than 70% of the residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;
- Residents who are confirmed positive for COVID-19, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated;
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.
“The new visitation guidelines are a milestone for our residential care facilities as we continue to move towards a new normal,” said state health facilities director Randy Kuykendall. “The last year has been extremely difficult and this step forward has been a long time in the making."
The current guidance does not account for the vaccination status of visitors, the release stated. Visitors of long-term care facilities are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they have the opportunity.
Of the 6,180 COVID-19 deaths in Colorado since the pandemic began, more than 2,500 have occurred in nursing homes, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
To keep track of COVID-19 data in Colorado, visit covid19.colorado.gov/tcf