The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Saturday amended its statewide public health order on social distancing which limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
The exemptions now include:
- The Colorado General Assembly, legislative bodies of municipal governments, and Colorado state and municipal courts.
- Airports, bus, and train stations, health care facilities, and grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be moving around to get essential goods and services.
- Delivery and take-out food services in accordance with Public Health Order 20-22.
- Offices and state, county, and municipal government buildings where essential government services are offered.
- Factories where more than 10 people are present, but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard.
- Newspaper, television, radio, and other media services.
- Child care facilities, except for public preschools operated on public school campuses, which are addressed in Executive Order D 2020 007.
- Homeless shelters.
- Any emergency facility needed to respond to COVID-19 in Colorado.
Also
- LlST: What's open, what's closed
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado
- By The Numbers: Coronavirus in Colorado