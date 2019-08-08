DENVER • Hate crimes in Colorado nearly doubled in 2018 compared with the 2017 cases.
Last year's 185 hate crimes compare with 96 in 2017, as recorded by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, reports Colorado Public Radio.
The agency's new report says hate crimes are on the rise after declining from 2016 to 2017.
The most common offense was intimidation, followed by assault and vandalism.
Racial bias crimes afflicted 112 victims, and 32 people were victims of sexual orientation and gender identity bias.
And 27 people were victims of religious bias as anti-Semitic crimes continue to rise, the state agency says.
In the Colorado Springs area last year, white supremacist and neo-Nazi propaganda — from flyers to stickers and graffiti — was spotted across the Pikes Peak region, mirroring the statewide increase in extremist and anti-Semitic incidents in public spaces, the Anti-Defamation League reported.
At Colorado College, some students and staff members received an anonymous, offensive email with white supremacist overtones last year.
Also in 2018, Colorado Springs Christian Schools officials reprimanded a coach for a pair of racist tweets about a gunman accused of shooting and critically wounding a police officer.
Statewide, 22 hate groups are operating in Colorado, the Southern Poverty Law Center reports.
The Colorado division's report, meanwhile, notes that increased collaboration between state and local law enforcement might have contributed to the increase in reports of hate crimes.