Say hello to Colorado’s 42nd state park.
Its centerpiece: Fisher’s Peak, the unmistakable flattop sentinel looming over Trinidad and visible from I-25. The mountain, along with the surrounding 19,200 acres of Crazy French Ranch, will enter Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s protected portfolio, as announced Thursday.
Later this afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis was to be in Trinidad to celebrate the adoption alongside representatives of organizations that made the preserve possible. While CPW and Great Outdoors Colorado put down the initial $14.5 million to purchase the previously private ranch, nonprofits the Trust for Public Land and the Nature Conservancy pledged the rest of the $25 million deal struck at the end of 2018.
Before opening the park, players involved have said they anticipate spending two to four years to plan trails and access.
Access to Fisher’s Peak, which is displayed on Las Animas County’s official seal, has long been viewed as a dream among locals, Trinidad Mayor Phil Rico said in a previous interview with The Gazette.
“The residents who’ve been here all our lives, we’ve always felt like it belonged to us, yet we couldn’t access it,” the town native said. “Now it has become reality.”
He also spoke of Trinidad seeking a new economic destiny with the mountain — something different than mines, oil and most recently marijuana dispensaries. The town is eyeing a piece of the state’s outdoor recreation industry, reportedly worth $62 billion.
Fisher’s Peak is “a game-changer,”said Juan DelaRoca, a resident mountain biker and race organizer. “With Fisher’s Peak, it really hits home: This is going to be a place that will turn around in a big way.”
Colorado last established a state park in 2013, Staunton, the 3,908-acre expanse near Conifer.