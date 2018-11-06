Colorado has retained its title as least obese state, a new study says.
The rankings from Wallet Hub put Colorado at #51 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in overall obesity rank.
The state has the lowest percentage of obese adults and of physically inactive adults, the 49th lowest percentage of obese children and 47th lowest percentage of adults with high cholesterol, among other metrics.
Though Coloradans have proven to take advantage of the state's bounty of recreation opportunities, adult obesity rates surged 10 percent between 2016 and 2017, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported.
The study also showed a "large disparity" in health status based on educational attainment.
The state has not yet released its report for this year.