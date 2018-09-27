MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A 71-year-old grandmother from Colorado found a 2.63-carat ice white diamond earlier this month at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.
According to the woman, who wants to stay anonymous, she was searching for about 10 minutes with her husband, son, grandson, and granddaughter when she made the find.
She says her family continued searching for another hour before having their rocks and minerals identified at the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where the staff revealed to her what she found.
