Gov. Jared Polis extended a statewide fire ban and the use of Colorado National Guard to help firefighting operations in Colorado, according to a state news release Thursday.
The fire ban, which was instituted Aug. 18 will continue for another 30 days as wildfires burn around the state and severe drought conditions persist.
The fire ban limits fireworks, campfires, and other sources of open flames including welding and charcoal grills.
The extension comes as firefighters at the Cameron Peak fire, the fifth largest in state history, doubled containment lines from 4% to 8% as of Thursday.
A few other fires around the state, including the Pine Gulch fire and the Grizzly Creek fire, are more than 90% contained.