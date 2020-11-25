Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is quarantining after learning he was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late Wednesday.
Polis tested negative Wednesday evening. However, he has "begun quarantine, will be closely monitored and will be re-tested in the coming days," his office said in a news release.
Polis was not notified of the exposure through the state's exposure notifications app, according to Marshall Zelinger of Gazette news partner 9News in Denver.
Earlier in the day the governor had participated in a virtual working group aimed at getting Colorado kids back to school for in-person learning "as much as possible, as uninterrupted as possible" come January.
He said he would be spending Thanksgiving only with immediate family members in his household and urged Coloradans to do the same.
Approximately one in 41 Coloradans are currently contagious with the sometimes deadly virus, according to a Wednesday report by the state's COVID-19 Modeling Group, comprised of experts in multiple disciplines at universities throughout the state.
On Tuesday 3,503 Coloradans tested positive for the virus, bringing the total diagnosed in the state to 210,630. Nearly 3,000 of those died, with more than 2,500 deaths directly attributable to the virus.