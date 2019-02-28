A bill allowing those with behavioral or mental health disorders to create an advance medical plan for future crises is now on the desk of of Gov. Jared Polis.
Colorado’s Senate approved House Bill 1044 - from Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Sen. Nancy Todd, D-Aurora, Wednesday. The House approved the measure at the end of January.
The measure allows adults to write advance medical orders on the type of treatment they prefer and to establish a set of procedures in case they’re unable to provide consent or make their own decisions.
A spokesperson for Polis didn't immediately say whether the Democrat would sign the bill.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously Wednesday after also adopting a last-minute amendment, which would limit the lifespace of the advance orders to two years.
During a committee hearing last week, some expressed concerns overr how medical professionals would become aware of the advance medical orders if the patient in question is unable to make decisions or communicate clearly..
Others, including several claiming they suffered from mental health disorders like bipolar disorder or schizophrenia told the committee, priased the measure in a committee hearing. If allowed allowed advance medical orders in past crises, supporters said the would have benefited from the treatment of a different doctor, attended a different hospital, received alternative treatments and avoided long stints in isolation.