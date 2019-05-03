Colorado Governor Jared Polis brings Voodoo Doughnuts into the third floor press office during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative James Coleman talks to colleagues during the final day of Colorado's legislative session in the House Chamber at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. Rep. Coleman is a Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives and he represents the 7th district. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Edie Hooton talks to colleagues during the final day of Colorado's legislative session in the House Chamber at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado House of Representatives members share a moment during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Jonathan Singer holds his 1-year-old son, William Singer, during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative James Coleman, left, and Representative Jeni Arndt share a moment during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Assignable clerk Liz Miller walks into the House Chamber during a recess on the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Majority Policy Analyst Kris Grant works on his computer during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Majority Policy Analyst Kris Grant works on his computer during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A fourth grade class from Traut Elementary School in Fort Collins listens to a short presentation about the different duties of the House of Representatives and Senate on the second floor of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Governor Jared Polis brings Voodoo Doughnuts into the third floor press office during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Hugh McKean stands and applauds during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A group of people speak at the front of the House Chambers during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
State Representatives speak to Speaker of the House KC Becker during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Senator Robert Rodriguez and Representative Leslie Herod have a conversation at Rep. Herod's desk during the last day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Susan Beckman speaks on the substance use disorders recover House Bill on the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Governor Jared Polis brings Voodoo Doughnuts into the third floor press office during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative James Coleman talks to colleagues during the final day of Colorado's legislative session in the House Chamber at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. Rep. Coleman is a Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives and he represents the 7th district. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Representative Edie Hooton talks to colleagues during the final day of Colorado's legislative session in the House Chamber at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado House of Representatives members share a moment during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Jonathan Singer holds his 1-year-old son, William Singer, during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative James Coleman, left, and Representative Jeni Arndt share a moment during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Assignable clerk Liz Miller walks into the House Chamber during a recess on the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Majority Policy Analyst Kris Grant works on his computer during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Majority Policy Analyst Kris Grant works on his computer during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A fourth grade class from Traut Elementary School in Fort Collins listens to a short presentation about the different duties of the House of Representatives and Senate on the second floor of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Governor Jared Polis brings Voodoo Doughnuts into the third floor press office during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Hugh McKean stands and applauds during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A group of people speak at the front of the House Chambers during the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
State Representatives speak to Speaker of the House KC Becker during the final day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Senator Robert Rodriguez and Representative Leslie Herod have a conversation at Rep. Herod's desk during the last day of the legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Representative Susan Beckman speaks on the substance use disorders recover House Bill on the final day of Colorado's legislative session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
The House gave its final approval to the annual School Finance Act
and the bill now heads to a happy Gov. Jared Polis.
"It's the best school finance bill I've seen in years," said Republican Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida.
Also receiving final approval on the session's last day:
• House Bill 1210, which would allow local governments to set a minimum wage higher than that required by the state, passed the Senate 19-16, then repassed the House 41-23.
• House Bill 1327, a proposal to ask Colorado voters to approve wagering on sports events, was sent to Polis with a 27-8 Senate vote. The bill was introduced late — just two weeks ago — but enjoyed strong bipartisan support. If voters approve a 10% tax, sports betting will support state water planning and provide money to combat gambling addiction.
• House Bill 1110, setting up a task force that will come up with recommendations for the curriculum on media literacy for elementary and secondary public education. The measure passed on a party-line 19-16 vote in the Senate and headed back to the House for agreement on amendments. House Bill 1110 was the last bill to pass the House in the 2019 session on a 40-23 vote.
• House Bill 1264, on transparency for the state's troubled conservation easements program. The bill was amended by the Senate to ensure that a working group meets to figure out how to provide retroactive tax credits to property owners who donated their land for easements. Those property owners later lost those state tax credits, sometimes in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, resulting in financial hardships, including bankruptcies, seizure of bank accounts and foreclosures. House Bill 1264 won Senate approval late Thursday on a 30-5 vote and the House adopted the Senate amendments Friday.
• House Bill 1032, a stripped-down version of the sex education bill introduced on the first day of the session and which generated angry opposition and dozens of hours of hearings with hundreds of witnesses. The bill was rewritten on Thursday to take out some of the language that opponents most strongly objected to, although it retained its core provisions on consent and banning schools and school districts from hiring third-party contractors to teach abstinence-only education, using federal Title V funds designed for that purpose.
During the bill's final moments in the Senate, Republican Leader Chris Holbert of Parker spoke to the opponents outside the Capitol, which has included Colorado Christian University and the Catholic Church, telling them to be sure they're looking at the version from Thursday and not one from two months ago.
Republican Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, the bill's Senate co-sponsor, said he took "a lot of arrows" over his sponsorship of the bill but that it was the right thing to do. The Senate approved the measure 21-14. The House later gave its consent on the amendments and approved it on a 40-23 vote.
• House Bill 1124, the Democratic immigration bill that blocks law enforcement officers from enforcing detainers from the federal government without a court order. The bill passed the Senate on a 20-15 vote and heads straight to the governor for signing.
• House Bill 1168 would set up a "reinsurance" program, basically insurance for health insurance providers that experience high-cost claims. The bill ran into trouble early on when sponsors found out the federal government was unlikely to grant a waiver allowing the program based on its financial model. It went through several more iterations to figure out the best way to get that waiver.
The final version assesses fees from hospitals, which cannot be passed along to consumers under the law; fees on insurance premiums; and funds destined for housing from another bill. Those funds will create a two-year reinsurance program starting in 2020. The bill is considered a short-term fix to high health insurance premiums, primarily in rural Colorado.
The House agreed with Senate amendments and sent the bill to the governor.
The Senate adjourned for the year just after 5 p.m.; the House followed just after 6:40 p.m.