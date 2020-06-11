The owner of a Denver-based outerwear company is again facing backlash online for allegedly breaking the rules in Colorado’s great outdoors.
David Lesh, founder and owner of Virtika, posted a photo on Instagram on June 10 that shows him standing on a well-known log that sits on top of Colorado’s iconic Hanging Lake. With more than 44,000 followers and a verified account, the post drew in more than 1,000 likes. The image was also posted by a user in a Facebook group with more than 17,000 members where it amassed a number of negative reactions and was eventually removed.
Lesh’s Instagram post of him on the Hanging Lake log was previously accompanied by a caption that criticized the Forest Service for making the Hanging Lake destination so accessible, including the line “Before you feel compelled to offer your opinion of me walking on a log barefoot, consider the measures the Forest Service took to “protect” this area.” This portion of the caption has since been removed, along with user comments.
Lesh has a history of causing a disruption by breaking the rules in the outdoor recreation space, including one instance that involved illegally snowmobiling on fragile terrain along Independence Pass and another instance in which he posted photos of himself snowmobiling on the Keystone terrain park during the COVID-19 shutdown. A resort spokesperson referred to the instance as trespassing.
It’s unclear whether or not Lesh had any sort of special permission to walk on the log at Hanging Lake, typically blocked by a clearly marked sign that reads “PLEASE KEEP OFF THE LOG.” This rule is in place for a number of reasons, including the risk of damaging the ecosystem of this fragile destination.
This specific log has been at the center of controversy in the past, making the online backlash for Lesh’s photo expected. In 2017, a yoga company – Liquido Active – got heat for holding a photo shoot at the pristine destination, which included images of models on the log and in the water. They were fined an undisclosed amount for their actions and eventually posted a public apology.
In recent months, authorities have taken vandalism along Hanging Lake Trail very seriously, with one graffiti artist getting time in prison for spray-painting the word ‘Blest’ on rocks and trees in the area.