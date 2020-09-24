All 32 public higher education institutions in Colorado will waive their application fees for in-state residents Tuesday, saving incoming freshmen and transfer students some hard-earned cash.
The Colorado Department of Higher Education’s third Colorado Free Application Day aims to improve access to higher education and training, the department said in a news release Thursday.
Students can fill out one or more admissions applications to institutions across the state, including public technical schools, community colleges and universities. The CDHE has posted on its website admissions application and fee waiver information for each college and university that will allow students to apply for free on Tuesday only.
The day caps off Colorado Applies Month, a five-week statewide program that encourages high school juniors and seniors, and adults, to select an education or training option best for them, and apply to that program, according to the release.
"Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best shot at good jobs during the economic challenges caused by the pandemic,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “By eliminating the cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue their passions. We need everyone’s talent and bold ideas to make Colorado the best we can be.”
“Colorado Free Application Day allows students to activate their potential, pick their path and reach higher than they ever thought they could,” said CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione.
Nearly 75% of jobs in Colorado require some education beyond high school, but only 57.6% of the state’s adult population has earned a degree or certificate, according to research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
During last year’s campaign almost 44,500 applications were turned in, half of which came from students of color and a third from first-generation students, the release said.
Statewide, application submissions in 2019 were up 100% compared to 2018, according to the release.