A Colorado firefighter is stuck in a Mexican hospital, but his friends and co-workers are working to raise money to bring him back home.
Lt. Jason Oliver works for the Lafayette Fire Department. Friends said he and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary in Cancun when he suddenly got sick.
“He and his wife left last Wednesday to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary,” said friend, Scott Stephenson. “On Friday, he started getting some neurological symptoms and ended up having to be transported to a local hospital there in Cancun.”
“It was initially evaluated as a spontaneous brain bleed,” Stephenson continued. “And in order for Jason to even get care, the hospital down in Cancun demand payment upfront, to get him into the ICU, get CT scans and stuff.”
Oliver’s wife has posted updates on her husband’s condition online, after a friend started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.Family and friends are concerned, and increasingly frustrated, by the situation in Mexico.