The Cameron Peak, the state’s largest wildfire by more than 61,000 acres, became fierce Tuesday morning, forcing fire crews to retreat, according to InciWeb, an official fire information website.
As crews pulled back from the south side of the fire between The Retreat and Storm Peak, they turned on pumps and sprinklers to try and protect structures.
On Monday afternoon, firefighters lost more than 10% in fire containment after the fire’s activity grew, officials said.
The fire was 51% contained. More than 1,540 people worked to stop its spread as the flames torched dry beetle-killed lodgepole pine and grasses in the Roosevelt National Forest west of Fort Collins.
On Monday, crews tried to prevent the fire’s finger from spreading eastward and used helicopters to to suppress the blaze by dropping thousands of gallons of retardant, Paul Delmerico, operations section chief of the Cameron Peak fire, said.
“We ran those from sun up to sun down yesterday and that was largely effective,” Delmerico said.
Firefighters are fighting a mixture of gusty winds and dry vegetation as they try to protect property, buildings and other infrastructure.
West of the Cameron Peak fire, another wildfire known as the East Troublesome consumed 15,546 acres since igniting Wednesday.
The fire, which is burning in terrain similar to the Cameron Peak fire, was 10% contained as of Tuesday morning and 293 firefighters worked to build containment lines with the help of dozers and air support, officials said.
Pre-evacuation orders for the Big Horn Park subdivision were issued Monday.
Farther south, two fires burned outside Boulder, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes in Jamestown and Ward.
The CalWood fire, which started Saturday, is up to 9,106 acres and is 17% contained with the help of aerial equipment, engines and ground crews, officials said..
The fire damaged 26 homes, among which 22 were obliterated, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management reported.
Approximately $75,000 was raised by a community fund for relief efforts for the CalWood fire and the Lefthand Canyon fire, also burning outside Boulder, according to a tweet from the Boulder agency.
The Lefthand Canyon fire was 320 acres and at 4% containment as of Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb.
Winds near both fires reached a blustery 45 mph Monday night, threatening to grow the flames, officials said.
A fifth fire erupted Monday west of Silverton near the Ice Lakes Trailhead in the San Juan National Forest, according to a Forest Service news release.
The Ice fire, which burned in heavy conifer timber, forced about 18 hikers to be airlifted from a 9 mile-long trail.
The blaze was 320 acres with no containment reported as of Monday.
Here's a look into Colorado's fire situation:
Cameron Peak fire
Size and location: 204,404 acres burning west of Fort Collins in the Roosevelt National Forest
Containment and response: 51% contained, 1,542 firefighters
Cause and start date: Aug. 13, unknown cause
Weather: Wind gusts up to 45 mph and humidity between 18 and 23%
Evacuations: Voluntary evacuations along Colorado 34
CalWood fire
Size and Location: 9,365 acres burning north of Boulder near Jamestown
Containment and response: 17% contained, 255 firefighters
Cause and start date: Oct. 17, unknown cause
Weather: Temperatures in mid 60s and winds up to 25 mph
Evacuations: Jamestown
East Troublesome fire
Size and location: 15,546 acres burning in Grand County west of Lake Granby
Containment and response: 10% contained, 293 firefighters
Cause and start date: Oct. 14, unknown cause
Weather: Winds up to 30 mph
Evacuations: Pre-evacuation for the Big Horn Park subdivision
Lefthand Canyon fire
Size and location: 320 acres northwest of Boulder near Ward.
Containment and response: 4% contained, 115 firefighters
Cause and start date: Oct. 18, unknown cause
Weather: Winds up to 45 mph with 20% humidity
Evacuations: Ward
Ice fire
Size and location: 320 acres burning near Ice Lake Basin trailhead in the San Juan mountains
Containment and response: 0% contained, 56 firefighters
Cause and start date: Oct. 19, unknown cause
Weather: Dry and breezy
Evacuations: None