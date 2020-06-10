The fire chief of a small Colorado town has resigned after posting a comment on Facebook saying he would turn a fire hose on George Floyd demonstrators in Denver — the latest in a series of career-damaging blunders amid calls to stamp out racism in the U.S.
Lyons Fire Chief JJ Hoffman quit Tuesday over his comment last month in response to someone else's Facebook post that said Denver police should "wash all this human trash into the gutter.”
Hoffman responded, “ha ha if I was down there I definitely would open up our high pressure bumper turret and have some fun,” in what critics called a dark reminder of reprisals against black protesters during the civil rights movement a generation ago.
Hoffman's departure comes amid increasing scrutiny over how race is discussed in public, leading to high-profile resignations and firings in Colorado and beyond — a measure of rapidly changing standards in the wake of Floyd's videotaped killing.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground. What prosecutors later called a murder prompted protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and racial injustice.
Hoffman apologized for the comment. “I am not trying to belittle history. I am upset that the protesting in Denver turned into riots,” he wrote. He pointed out the original post was not public and that ever since a screenshot of the post had circulated, people came to his page “looking for a fight.”
“While my remark was made in jest, and was meant to refer to the rioters whose actions followed the peaceful daytime protests, it was brought to my attention by several community members that my remark was insensitive, particularly given the historical context of the use of water cannons to break up civil rights demonstrations,” Hoffman said.
Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, who represents Lyons, said Hoffman’s apology was not enough, and that he had lost credibility and the public’s trust. Singer asked the NAACP to investigate, which organization officials said began on Friday.
"I was hearing from constituents who were very upset that there wasn't more serious corrective action and accountability from the fire department on the actions of the fire chief," Singer said Wednesday. "I think it's important when public officials have made racist statements, that other public officials hold them publicly accountable."
The district’s Board of Directors in response said that it would formally reprimand the chief, but that they still had confidence in him. On Tuesday, Hoffman resigned.
“A person with such cavalier disregard to the facts of history — a history of fire hoses and police dogs used to deter righteous, youthful protesters in the ’60s Civil Rights movement — does not deserve to serve in a public position,” said Rosemary Lytle, president of NAACP Colorado, Wyoming, Montana State Conference.
Singer said Hoffman expressed grief when the two spoke over the weekend, telling Singer "'This isn't who I am; I wasn't raised this way.'" Efforts to reach Hoffman for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
"My only hope is that the conversation can still take place," Singer said. "The issue of racism in our public officials hasn't ended yet with his resignation. I just hope this isn't a story of case-closed; I hope this is a story of 'How do we grow from here?' This has got to be a teaching and healing experience."
Before Hoffman resigned, Lyons Fire Fund President Kerry Matre also resigned and said it was because of Hoffman's social media post.
“I feel the comment by JJ Hoffman regarding the usage of the fire department’s high-pressure bumper turret against people for fun does not serve the best interest of the community, especially given his position of authority in the community, even if made in jest,” Matre said.
Last week, the Denver Police Department fired an officer for his social media comments — in that case, an Instagram post of himself and other officers with the caption "Let's start a riot." The officer, Thomas McClay, shared the photo on the fourth consecutive night of violent protests in Denver related to the death of George Floyd. An internal review found he violated the department's social media policy, Denver police said in a statement.
Across the country, several executives have recently resigned over similar backlash regarding statements made about the protests.
Tuesday, the founder and CEO of CrossFit, Greg Glassman, stepped down after a tweet about Floyd sparked social media backlash and a wave of affiliated gyms cut ties with the company. In a Zoom call held with CrossFit gyms, Glassman reportedly said: "We're not mourning for George Floyd — I don't think me or any of my staff are."
In a statement, Glassman said he made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.
Last week, the Philadelphia Inquirer's top editor announced his resignation after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to business amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of color. The newspaper had apologized for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests of Floyd's death.
The Inquirer said Stan Wischnowski was stepping down as senior vice president and executive editor.