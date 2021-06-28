A Colorado Springs charter school will kick off its 2021-2022 academic year with a new middle school and a pilot program designed to help gird students against the kind of emotional upheaval brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment is underway for a new school for grades 6-8 at the Colorado Early Colleges campus in Colorado Springs. It will be the charter school system’s first middle school in southern Colorado, according to head of school Jennifer Daugherty.
“We have three middle schools in our organization in northern Colorado, but this will be our first opening of a middle school here,” Daugherty said.
Construction of the renovated, 28,000 square-foot-space, on the campus at 4425 N. Chestnut St., began in early March and is currently on track for the school’s planned Aug. 12 opening, according to officials from the Neenan Company, which spearheaded the expansion project.
“We’re getting close,” said Mason Myles, assistant superintendent for the construction company. “COVID set us back a little with materials and staffing issues, but we’re looking good now.”
The open-enrollment, public charter school plans to begin the new academic year with about 96 students, with an eye toward housing about 200 kids by their 2023-2024 term. Daugherty said the relatively small teacher-to-student ratio should help reduce teacher workload and encourage increased student participation.
“We really want to maintain a small school community environment so we can focus on an individualized approach with our students,” she said.
A significant amount of the schoolwork will be hands-on and will require in-person participation, but Daugherty said the school will offer an online component to allow students to monitor their projects and keep up with the curriculum if they should need to miss class.
“I know it’s not for all students, or for all families, but online learning has actually allowed some of our students to thrive,” she said. “As we continue to try to think innovatively on how we can best serve all our students, we will definitely be utilizing our online platform to give students more options.”
The new middle school space will feature 10 classrooms, a large meeting/assembly area, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math space, and a “maker space” that will figure prominently in the school’s new Well-Being and Empowerment program.
Many teenagers in the El Paso County region struggle with mental health issues, which have been exacerbated by a sense of helplessness and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Daugherty said. The Well-Being and Empowerment initiative is designed to arm students with a set of essential skills – like woodworking, cooking, and home repair -- that will make them better equipped to combat some of the uncertainties of young adulthood.
“We have to do something to try to help students find hope for the future, and be empowered with certain skills to build their confidence.” Daugherty said. “Maybe you aren’t interested in becoming a carpenter, or working in construction. But you may need to hang a picture, or to make small repairs in your home. We want to provide those skills for our students.”
Daugherty said that while the pandemic has challenged teachers, students and families in unprecedented ways, it has also provided an opportunity to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that may prove helpful in a future crisis.
“One of the things we’ve learned with COVID is new ways to help young people learn how to respond when they come up against a barrier, how to work around it and begin to move forward,” she said.
Academic dean Kimberly Musselman said the staff is looking forward to bringing younger students into the fold at Early Colleges.
“We’re excited,” Musselman said. “It will be fun to have middle-schoolers here on the campus. We love the energy that age group brings with it.”