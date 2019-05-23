Colorado's drought hit a 20-year low as snow and rain continue to saturate the state.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 0.01% of Colorado as abnormally dry, the mildest possible ranking. The previous record was in May 2001 when 0.13% was considered abnormally dry.
The Colorado Climate Center — a department at Colorado State University — tweeted that more incoming precipitation could eliminate the last sliver of drought in Montezuma and Yuma counties that's too small to see on a state map.
No people live in the effected areas.
At this time last year, 78.6% of Colorado was in some state of drought. More than 50% was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.
As of Thursday, statewide snowpack was 240% of normal, with the most moisture in the southwest corner of the state. The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins clocked in at 374% of their median snowpack.