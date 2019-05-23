A rainy and snowy spring has saturated Colorado, driving down drought to a 20-year low on Thursday.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 0.01% of Colorado as abnormally dry, the mildest possible ranking. The previous record was in May 2001 when 0.13% was considered abnormally dry.
The Colorado Climate Center — a department at Colorado State University — tweeted that more incoming precipitation could eliminate the last sliver of drought in Montezuma and Yuma counties that's too small to see on a state map. It would be the first time since the U.S. Drought Monitor was created in 2000 that Colorado was drought-free.
No people live in the effected areas.
At this time last year, 78.6% of Colorado was in some state of drought. More than 50% was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.
As of Thursday, statewide snowpack was 240% of normal, with the most moisture in the southwest corner of the state. The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins clocked in at 374% of their median snowpack.
The moisture also is encouraging ahead of wildfire season. In its May 1 wildfire outlook, the National Interagency Fire Center predicted below normal fire potential for the majority of the southern, central and northeast counties in Colorado. Excluded was the southeast corner, most of the northern counties and a small portion of the southwest corner, which all were forecast to see average fire danger.
Snowpack at the time was only 123% of median statewide and 164% in the southwest corner.
NIFC will release an updated wildfire outlook June 1.