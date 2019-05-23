drought

A rainy and snowy spring has saturated Colorado, driving down drought to a 20-year low on Thursday.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 0.01% of Colorado as abnormally dry, the mildest possible ranking. The previous record was in May 2001 when 0.13% was considered abnormally dry.

The Colorado Climate Center — a department at Colorado State University — tweeted that more incoming precipitation could eliminate the last sliver of drought in Montezuma and Yuma counties that's too small to see on a state map. It would be the first time since the U.S. Drought Monitor was created in 2000 that Colorado was drought-free.

+2 
precip
Caption +

Colorado precipitation so far in the month of May is generally above average, especially in the southwest corner of the state. Some areas are recording as much as 200% to 300% (light purple) above normal precipitation since May 1. Graphic courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Show MoreShow Less

No people live in the effected areas.

At this time last year, 78.6% of Colorado was in some state of drought. More than 50% was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

As of Thursday, statewide snowpack was 240% of normal, with the most moisture in the southwest corner of the state. The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan river basins clocked in at 374% of their median snowpack.

+2 
snowpack
Caption +

Snowpack in Colorado on May 23 versus May 1. Graphic courtesy of the National Resource Conservation Service.
Show MoreShow Less

The moisture also is encouraging ahead of wildfire season. In its May 1 wildfire outlook, the National Interagency Fire Center predicted below normal fire potential for the majority of the southern, central and northeast counties in Colorado. Excluded was the southeast corner, most of the northern counties and a small portion of the southwest corner, which all were forecast to see average fire danger.

Snowpack at the time was only 123% of median statewide and 164% in the southwest corner.

NIFC will release an updated wildfire outlook June 1.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments