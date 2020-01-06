BRUSH — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and sheriffs from multiple rural Colorado counties held a closed-door meeting Monday to discuss the drone sightings that have sparked national media attention and now a full-blown investigation.
While the owner of the mysterious drones remains unknown to both federal and local agencies, officials did emerge from the meeting with one bit of news: They're searching for a mysterious vehicle as well.
The media were not allowed to enter the gathering in Brush, Colo., on Monday morning, but representatives from 77 different agencies – including the military – were in attendance.
“Today’s meeting was really for a wide variety of agencies to get together to share information and to discuss how we can best collaborate going forward to try and find out exactly what’s going on,” Los Angeles-based FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said.