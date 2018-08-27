Update
Services were restored Monday evening, the Colorado Department of Revenue said about 5 p.m.
"The problem was identified as a vendor issue, specific to the cameras and the ability to take photos for licenses, IDs and permits," a news release says. "We thank Colorado residents for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience associated with the outage."
Department of Motor Vehicles offices statewide are halted with more technical issues Monday, the Colorado Department of Revenue said in a news release.
The offices are experiencing problems issuing drivers license, drivers permits and ID cards. Online services also are down.
Outage issues began earlier this month with a software meltdown following with internet outages almost two weeks later.
The revenue department apologizes for the inconveniences and appreciates patience from customers.