Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state couldn't issue driver's licenses, instruction permits and identification cards Tuesday morning due to a severed fiber optic cable, officials said.
The Department of Revenue was working to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible,” a department spokesman wrote in an email.
UPDATE: A severed fiber optic cable is preventing Colorado driver license offices from issuing driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/HCG5ApxwlX— CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) September 17, 2019
A temporary fiber connection was implemented to restore service while the permanent repairs were underway, read a tweet from the Department of Revenue Tuesday evening.
"Users from multiple DLOs have confirmed that they are again able to issue licenses and IDs," read the tweet.
While the system was unavailable, the department encouraged residents who needed license services to visit mydmv.colorado.gov.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.