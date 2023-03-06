Coloradans with driver's license appointments Monday are asked to reschedule due to a technical issue impacting all state and county motor vehicle offices, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.

The department is reaching out to those with an appointment at a state driver's license office to reschedule or "offer alternative services," due to the technical issue, which is also impacting county motor vehicle offices and online services, the release said.

The department said there is no estimate for when services will be restored.

The DMV will provide updates on the issue online here.