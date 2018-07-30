The Colorado Department of Revenue vehicle title and registration services will be unavailable Aug. 1-5 for technical upgrades.
Vehicle registration renewal will be available during that time online and at automated kiosks but not at offices. Drivers are encouraged to renew their registrations online at mydmv.colorado.gov.
Colorado driver’s license services will be unavailable online and all state driver’s license offices will be closed Aug. 2-3.
The closure will allow the state to replace the current Colorado State Titling and Registration System (CSTARS) with a new system called Colorado DRIVES. The new system will allow for faster county-to-county integration and faster transaction processing, as well as additional online services.
New online services include:
• Improved vehicle registration renewal
• Out-of-state emissions extension
• Emissions waiver application
• Generate prior receipts
• Duplicate registration receipt request
• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator
• Document uploading
• Personalized plate request
• Change of address
• New registration
These services will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov.
Due to the closures, drivers whose licenses, identification cards or vehicle registrations expire in July or August are encouraged to renew early.