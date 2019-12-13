4:15 p.m.:
Colorado State Patrol in Eagle tweeted that eastbound I-70 is closed at Silverthorne, mile post 205, to the Eisenhower Tunnel because of multiple crashes.
--
4:03 p.m.:
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that motorists going through the Eisenhower Tunnel can expect major delays. Loveland Pass is closed, the agency said, with Hazmat vehicles going through at the top of every hour. CDOT also warned that wind and snow could close ares of Interstate 70, US 285, CO 9 and US 40.
The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a winter storm warning for the mountains into Saturday evening. Snow is forecast to continue into Sunday afternoon, with accumulations up to 17 inches or more.
--
1:07 p.m.:
The closure of I-70 at Vail (mile marker 178) has been lifted.
--
A storm expected to drop up to two feet of snow across the mountains this weekend arrived Friday morning, causing several road closures and delays.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at mile marker 176 near Vail, Colorado Department of Transportation reported. It was unclear when the lanes would reopen.
Skiers headed to the mountains for the weekend were greeted with near whiteout conditions. Loveland Pass was closed as heavy snow began to cover the roads.
BIG SNOW continues in the Colorado Mountains with 2-3 feet total possible by the end of the weekend. Here is the scene from @LovelandSkiArea as skiers are flooding in! Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to avalanche mitigation #cowx pic.twitter.com/qSmci884Ma— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 13, 2019
Click here for the latest road conditions from CDOT.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict between 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in the eastern Sawatch and Western Mosquito mountain ranges. Snow is expected to fall through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Travel in those areas could be "difficult to impossible" near the mountains. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on the roads as wind gusts reach upward of 60 mph.
In Colorado Springs, there's a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. Saturday. Between 1 to 3 inches are likely to accumulate as snow continues to fall through Sunday, the weather service reported.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.