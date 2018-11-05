Colorado Democrats now outnumber Republicans in turning in ballots, Monday’s ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office show.
As of Monday morning, 1,514,817 ballots had been received and validated by officials.
Democrats had been inching upward in the past week but were still lagged Republicans by about 300 votes as of Friday. With weekend returns, 4,702 more Democrats have sent in their votes.
As of Monday morning, Colorado election officials had received and validated 519,833 ballots from registered Democrats, 515,131 ballots from Republicans and 461,154 from unaffiliated voters.
That compares to these figures for the day before election day in 2014, the last midterm: 446,448 Democrats, 558,496 Republicans and 359,496 unaffiliated voters had returned their ballots.
Overall, 134,855 more Coloradans have returned their ballots so far this year than at the same point in 2014, 1,379,962 ballots had been received, the Secretary of State’s office says.
County returns show that Denver voters are likely to set a record for a midterm election. In 2014, 167,711 voters participated; as of Monday morning, 167,131 voters in Denver already had turned in ballots.
The same is likely to be true for Adams County. Despite the early snafu with ballots, 98,129 voters have returned ballots as of Monday, compared to 87,583 on the same day in 2014 and a total of 100,618.
The higher numbers in the county come from unaffiliated voters (6,400 more than in 2014) and Democrats (4,000 more than in 2014). Republicans ballot numbers lag slightly from the same day in 2014.
In Jefferson County, 15,000 more ballots have come in than on the same day in 2014. Republicans lag by more than 7,500 votes from 2014 in Jeffco; Democrats have turned in 66,058 ballots, compared to 57,283 in 2014. Unaffiliated voters also turned in 13,750 more ballots than in 2014.
Voters in El Paso County have so far turned in 170,519 ballots, slightly ahead of the returns from the same day in 2014 (164,756). Republicans have submitted 79,862 ballots, about 7,800 below the 2014 returns for the day before the election. Democrats turned in 39,320 votes, about 5,000 more than on the same day in 2014.
Unaffiliated voters, at 48,681 ballots, are 8,000 votes ahead of 2014.
In Douglas County, 101,435 ballots have been turned in, about 10,000 more than on the same day in 2014. Republicans have submitted 47,267 ballots, about 3,000 less than in 2014. Democrats have turned in 22,999, about 4,000 more than in 2014. Unaffiliated Coloradans have turned in 30,027 votes, nearly 9,000 ahead of the same day in 2014.
Another 11,868 ballots have come in from Fremont County, about 1,000 fewer ballots than in 2014. Almost all of that lower turnout comes from Republicans, who have submitted 5,953 ballots, about 900 fewer than in 2014. Democrats and unaffiliated voters have also turned in slightly fewer ballots than at the same time in 2014.
Teller County voters have turned in 7,395 ballots, almost the same number as in 2014. Republicans submitted 3,878 ballots, about 250 less than in 2014. Democrats have turned in 1,368 ballots, also about the same as in 2014. Unaffiliated voters sent in 2,050, almost 200 more than in 2014.
Statewide, by gender, women voters have turned in more votes than men, with 778,180 women voting compared to 723,712 men. Democratic women voters lead all groups with 305,573, compared to 209,742 for Democratic men, 249,913 for Republican women and 239,477 for Republican men.