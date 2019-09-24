Colorado Democrats are joining the national call for an impeachment inquiry amid questions about a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president.
Trump is accused of asking Ukraine's president to investigate potential election opponent Joe Biden and his son — a move some Democrats have said would be sufficient misconduct to warrant an impeachment investigation.
With House Speaker Nanci Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal investigation into impeaching Trump, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter said he has long supported an impeachment inquiry, even though his name hasn't shown up on some tallies of lawmakers open to impeachment.
"I have and continue to support the impeachment investigation. President Trump needs to be held accountable and he will be," the Arvada Democrat tweeted in response to a Colorado Politics reporter, noting that he "has long been in favor of the House opening an impeachment inquiry."
Perlmutter has been saying for months that he wants to see what an investigation yields before deciding whether to support impeaching Trump, but his position has gone unnoticed by national news outlets and other groups tracking support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry.
At a Sept. 14 "Government in the Grocery" event in Lakewood, Perlmutter and his staff said impeachment was among the most-discussed topics as he met with constituents — along with health care and immigration — and reiterated that Perlmutter supports a House investigation into whether Trump has committed impeachable offenses.
It's the same position held until Monday by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, who wrote in an online post in late July that the president and his administration's "repeated abuses of power" demand a response "with the full weight of Congress."
Impeachment, Crow wrote then, "must be the last course of action, not the first. We must be deliberate about the inquiry process and give the American people full confidence in the process and the ultimate decision.”
On Monday night, Crow went a step further, writing in a joint op-ed with six other first-term Democrats that if recent allegations are true — that Trump pressured a foreign ally to investigate a political rival — that constitutes an "impeachable offense."
Colorado's two other House Democrats, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse, voted in support of a resolution calling for Trump's impeachment and have been more vocal about their positions.
"Asking a foreign leader to help you win an election is an abuse of power," DeGette, D-Denver, tweeted Sunday.
Neguse, D-Lafayette, said the Trump administration has continually obstructed Congress, which justifies the probe.
"Our republic is at grave risk, and it is our duty to defend it, protect it and keep it," he tweeted. "We must move forward with impeachment."
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner, accused Gardner of "going along with the cover-up" and on Tuesday reiterated his support for the probe.
"The President isn't above the law," tweeted Hickenlooper, one of a slew of Democrats vying for Gardner's seat next year. "We must get to the bottom of these disturbing allegations."